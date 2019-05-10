Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.29. 381,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,056. Pfenex has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $8.42.

Get Pfenex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pfenex (PFNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/pfenex-pfnx-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-13-eps.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pfenex by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 189,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Pfenex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,219,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pfenex by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,550,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 233,517 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in Pfenex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 80,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pfenex by 678.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 78,563 shares during the last quarter.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.