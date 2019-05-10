PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. PetIQ posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $111.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PETQ. BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $4,107,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $10,332,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,536,000 after buying an additional 426,190 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 641,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after buying an additional 261,092 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 294,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 212,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 736,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 207,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PetIQ has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

