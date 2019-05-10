Perrigo (PRGO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.

PRGO stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 103,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $80.66.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.33.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

