People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,946 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,208,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,012,000 after buying an additional 582,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,412,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,006,000 after buying an additional 3,095,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in People’s United Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,217,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,298,000 after buying an additional 325,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in People’s United Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,879,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,565,000 after buying an additional 589,342 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,598,000 after buying an additional 517,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Galan G. Daukas sold 13,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $231,566.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Herron sold 4,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $77,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBCT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. FIG Partners lowered shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.87. 40,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.17. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.11 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

