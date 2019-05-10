Pentair PLC (PNR) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 55.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,449,000 after buying an additional 432,892 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth about $30,745,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 429,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after buying an additional 172,467 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth about $4,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PNR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.82 million. Pentair had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

In other news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

