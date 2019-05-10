Penn National Gaming (PENN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PENN. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Nomura raised Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.17 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.60.

Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.33. 2,521,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,472. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

