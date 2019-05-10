Pengrowth Energy (PGHEF) & Total (TOT) Critical Contrast

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and Total (NYSE:TOT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pengrowth Energy and Total, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Total 0 3 14 0 2.82

Total has a consensus target price of $49.13, indicating a potential downside of 6.94%. Given Total’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Total is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Total’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -104.39% -33.02% -12.02% Total 5.65% 11.21% 5.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Total’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.54 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Total $209.36 billion 0.63 $11.45 billion $5.05 10.45

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Total pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Pengrowth Energy does not pay a dividend. Total pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Total has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Total beats Pengrowth Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Total

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas(LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 14,000 service stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 12,050 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. has a strategic partnership with Tellurian to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

