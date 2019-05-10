Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for J D Wetherspoon (JDW)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JDW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,303.13 ($17.03).

Shares of LON:JDW opened at GBX 1,299 ($16.97) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,384 ($18.08).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. J D Wetherspoon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Nigel Connor sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,372 ($17.93), for a total value of £12,087.32 ($15,794.22). Also, insider John Hutson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,305 ($17.05), for a total value of £32,625 ($42,630.34). Insiders have sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock worth $9,916,762 over the last three months.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

