Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $86,000 Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROLL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,622.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 577,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $23,592,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,340,000 after acquiring an additional 60,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $8,575,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $315,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $2,648,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ROLL stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.03 and a fifty-two week high of $169.84.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $171.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

