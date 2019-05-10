Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $114,000 in Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,712,000 after buying an additional 467,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Coupa Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,712,000 after buying an additional 467,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,447,000 after buying an additional 726,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coupa Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,733,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,300,000 after buying an additional 137,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its stake in Coupa Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 3,562,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,959,000 after buying an additional 81,852 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,268,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $519,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,820.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,076 shares of company stock valued at $30,716,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

COUP opened at $102.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -152.60 and a beta of 1.88. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $105.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

