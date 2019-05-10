Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) VP Sells $842,400.00 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paychex stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Paychex had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 64.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 404.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

