Party City Holdco (PRTY) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.49-2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Party City Holdco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.17.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

NYSE:PRTY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.04. 38,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,440. The company has a market cap of $658.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $513.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.59 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Party City Holdco’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/party-city-holdco-prty-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.