Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Position in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,289,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $638,351,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $128,928,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $80,599,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $72,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,655,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 6,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $331,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,864,454 shares of company stock worth $340,096,303. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

