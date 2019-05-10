Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8,907.7% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,306,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,152 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 723,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 273,900 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $7,784,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 663,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 181,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 566,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 88,369 shares in the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

