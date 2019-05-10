Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.09, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 149.09% and a negative net margin of 656.41%.

PRTK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 464,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 14.41 and a current ratio of 14.41. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $172.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/paratek-pharmaceuticals-prtk-announces-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-09-eps.html.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.