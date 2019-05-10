Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,630 iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,291,000. River & Mercantile LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,123,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.
IGSB opened at $52.69 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $52.91.
