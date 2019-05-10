Palladium Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 34,165 McKesson Co. (MCK)

Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 25.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.90.

MCK traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.41. The company had a trading volume of 319,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $151.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

