Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCRX. Wedbush set a $91.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. Pacira Biosciences has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $91.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $66,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,524.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to surgeons and anesthesiologists in the United States. The company develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology, primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

