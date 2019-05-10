Owens & Minor (OMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

OMI opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $228.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $19.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 159,300.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

