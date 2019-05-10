Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OR. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Osisko gold royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Osisko gold royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.83. 10,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,144. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.17.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,426,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 66.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 300,198 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,868,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,778,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after acquiring an additional 170,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.