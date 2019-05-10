OSI Systems (OSIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.56

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.56 and last traded at $104.09, with a volume of 2819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.15 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 69,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $6,112,075.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,135,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Mehra sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,050,040.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,074 shares of company stock valued at $18,498,631. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 729.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in OSI Systems by 55.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in OSI Systems by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

