Orange SA (ORA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orange SA (EPA:ORA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.57 ($19.26).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORA. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of ORA opened at €13.84 ($16.09) on Friday. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

