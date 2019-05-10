Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 1,650 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 116.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. 168,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,239. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.31.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $70,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $1,084,910. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

