Oppenheimer Weighs in on Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz anticipates that the game software company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $151.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $869,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,225,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,270.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $8,306,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,815,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,318.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,305 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

