Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $311,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 130,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 389.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 71,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the period.

Shares of EWW opened at $44.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

