Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 271 Shares of ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $322,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 80,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,707.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $165,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.28. ALLETE Inc has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.46.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

