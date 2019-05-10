On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) Stake Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in On Deck Capital were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDK. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

Shares of ONDK stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $371.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. On Deck Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 12.48%. On Deck Capital’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONDK. Stephens set a $6.00 price objective on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Verni bought 6,000 shares of On Deck Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $35,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,426.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah Breslow bought 8,000 shares of On Deck Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $47,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,718.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/on-deck-capital-inc-ondk-stake-lifted-by-virginia-retirement-systems-et-al.html.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK).

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.