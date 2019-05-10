Oldfield Partners LLP Has $5.49 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,427,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,753,000 after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,890,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,211 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,303,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,030,000 after acquiring an additional 293,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.85.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $101,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,613,808.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,984. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/oldfield-partners-llp-has-5-49-million-stake-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.