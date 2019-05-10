OFS Capital (OFS) Lowered to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

OFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. OFS Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OFS opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $164.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.70.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 555,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 35,086 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

