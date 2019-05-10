Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

NYSE:OZM opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,788.13%. The business had revenue of $166.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Erez Elisha sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $27,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Michael Sipp sold 9,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $146,300.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,175.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,256 shares of company stock valued at $354,165. Insiders own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 1,207.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 205,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

