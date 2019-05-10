Oceaneering International (OII) Upgraded to “Buy” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

OII has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.71.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

NYSE:OII traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,875. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.09.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $493.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.