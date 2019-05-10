Obsidian Energy (OBE) Stock Price Up 10%

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT)’s share price rose 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 1,972,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,101,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

OBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut Obsidian Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James cut Obsidian Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Obsidian Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 70.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Obsidian Energy by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Obsidian Energy by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,007,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 605,584 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Obsidian Energy by 1,840.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,229,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Obsidian Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Obsidian Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 481,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

