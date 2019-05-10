Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 1,379 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. Goldman Sachs Group raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

EPD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.25. 532,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,676. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.21%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

