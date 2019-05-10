OAX (OAX) Tops One Day Volume of $864,740.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, OAX has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One OAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002610 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Gate.io, OKEx and HitBTC. OAX has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and $864,740.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00302738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00902814 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00137860 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001033 BTC.

About OAX

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,630,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

