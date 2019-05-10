Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OAS shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

NYSE:OAS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 226,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,337,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $575.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $241,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 536,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 835.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,060,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $71,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,836 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 6,383,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $18,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,902,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,828,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $137,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,980 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

