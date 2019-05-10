Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Major Shareholder Sells $50,595.84 in Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $50,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ OCSI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,034. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $251.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSI shares. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Major Shareholder Sells $50,595.84 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/oaktree-strategic-income-co-ocsi-major-shareholder-sells-50595-84-in-stock.html.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.