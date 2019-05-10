Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Vivo Energy (VVO)

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 48.95% from the stock’s current price.

Vivo Energy stock opened at GBX 124.20 ($1.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29. Vivo Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 93.71 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 198.10 ($2.59).

Vivo Energy Company Profile

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

