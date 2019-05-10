NuCana (NCNA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “
NuCana stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,263. NuCana has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $507.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 4.03.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 447,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 58,062 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NuCana Company Profile
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer.
Featured Story: Channel Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.