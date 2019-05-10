NuCana (NCNA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

NuCana stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,263. NuCana has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $507.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 4.03.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that NuCana will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 447,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 58,062 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer.

