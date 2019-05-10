Northstar Asset Management LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 181.8% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 842.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,320 shares in the company, valued at $34,715,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $525,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,650 shares of company stock worth $34,751,470 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $150.94 and a twelve month high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FedEx to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $234.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

