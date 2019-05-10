Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.94% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We nonetheless continue to be encouraged with the company’s execution and look for a move to FCF generation before year-end 2019. We reiterate our Outperform rating and $36 PT.””

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

SBOW stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $198.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.17. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $72.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 29.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

