Northern Trust (NTRS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $111.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Northern Trust have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter results reflected high revenues, strong capital position and improved credit metrics. However, rising operating expenses and decline in fee income were on the downside. Northern Trust continues to gain from its strong wealth-management operations, along with diversified products. Also, the Fed’s interest rate hikes are expected to further ease margin pressure and support its top line. Moreover, its impressive capital-deployment activities continue to enhance shareholders’ confidence. However, despite undertaking cost-saving measures, mounting expenses continue to hurt the company's financials. Moreover, declining loans balance puts the top line under pressure and poses as a key concern.”

NTRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.93 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $95.90. The stock had a trading volume of 75,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

