Northern Trust Corp Has $184,000 Holdings in Catasys, Inc. (CATS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Catasys were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Catasys by 205.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Catasys by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its stake in Catasys by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Catasys by 53.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Catasys by 53.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CATS. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Catasys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Catasys from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. initiated coverage on Catasys in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Catasys in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Catasys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

CATS opened at $16.99 on Friday. Catasys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $275.32 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catasys, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 164,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $2,713,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 7,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $106,619.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,544. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

