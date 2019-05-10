Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Centric Brands alerts:

CTRC opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Centric Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 29,884 Centric Brands Inc (CTRC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/northern-trust-corp-buys-shares-of-29884-centric-brands-inc-ctrc.html.

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.