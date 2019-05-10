Northcoast Research Weighs in on Rent-A-Center Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Rent-A-Center in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.29. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $696.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.78 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 117.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 1,009.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

