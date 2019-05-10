Noodles & Co (NDLS) Shares Up 11.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares shot up 11.5% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.54. 1,121,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 487,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.93 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDLS. BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Noodles & Co to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the first quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 560.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.53 million, a PE ratio of 427.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.06.

Noodles & Co Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

