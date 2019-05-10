NN (NNBR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $869.76 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NN from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.09. 1,266,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,073. NN has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NN had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $199.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NN will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NN stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115,157 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of NN worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

