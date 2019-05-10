Nlight’s (LASR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LASR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nlight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Nlight in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nlight in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 325,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,478. Nlight has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $891.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Nlight had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nlight will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $102,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $52,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,000 shares of company stock worth $5,670,875 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nlight by 5.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nlight by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nlight by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 851,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nlight by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nlight by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,019,000 after buying an additional 50,949 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

