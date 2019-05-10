Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 43% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and cfinex. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $240,765.00 and $26.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 172,672,181,354 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, BiteBTC, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

