NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of NEWTEK Business Services in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ:NEWT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,651. The stock has a market cap of $427.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.39. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 70.19% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,167,047.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,782 shares of company stock worth $94,898. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chubb Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chubb Ltd now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

