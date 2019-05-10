Neutral Press Coverage Likely to Affect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) Share Price

Media coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news sentiment score of 0.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s score:

FMAO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.15. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

